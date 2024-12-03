Allu Arjun And Family To Attend Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala’s Wedding In Hyderabad

New Delhi: Hyderabad is set to host one of the most anticipated weddings of the year, as Allu Arjun and his family are confirmed to attend the nuptials of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. The grand event will take place on December 4 at the iconic Annapurna Studios, a venue that holds deep cultural and familial significance. According to a source close to the wedding, "Allu Arjun and his family will be present at Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wedding in Hyderabad, marking a significant occasion in the city."

Ahead of the wedding, Sobhita Dhulipala celebrated her Pelli Kuturu ceremony, a traditional bridal shower, sharing heartfelt moments as she sought blessings from her elders. This intimate celebration set the stage for a wedding steeped in cultural traditions and meaning.

For her wedding day, Sobhita has chosen a Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, a nod to her roots, along with a white khadi saree handwoven in Ponduru, Andhra Pradesh. She has also selected a matching ensemble for Naga Chaitanya, highlighting their shared appreciation for heritage and timeless craftsmanship.

The wedding will be hosted at Annapurna Studios, a location deeply connected to Naga Chaitanya’s family legacy. Founded in 1976 by the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, this 22-acre property in Banjara Hills has long been a cornerstone of the family's cinematic and cultural legacy. Holding the wedding here adds emotional depth to the occasion, making it a celebration not only of love but also of family heritage.

With high-profile guests, including Allu Arjun and other notable figures, the SoChay wedding is set to be a spectacular event, combining star power with rich cultural significance. As the countdown to the big day begins, all eyes are on Hyderabad for this unforgettable celebration.