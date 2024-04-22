Allu Arjun Extends 'Happy Earth Day' Greetings to All Plant Enthusiasts

Allu Arjun is indeed one of the most loved superstars of the nation. The National Award winner not only rules the hearts of the masses but is also a box office king. While he created a phenomenon of success with Pushpa The Rise, he has been making waves these days for the arrival of Pushpa 2 The Rule, whose teaser has created a stir. But, amid the roaring buzz of the film across the nation, Allu Arjun takes time to show his love for Mother Nature Earth by wishing everyone Happy Earth Day.

Apart from being an ace actor, Allu Arjun is also a true Plant lover at heart. He has planted over 100 types of plants in his house and office and is also known to gift people plants on special occasions.

On the special occasion of Earth Day, Allu Arjun took to his social media and shared a very beautiful picture of the earth with all the greenery around it. He also wished the fans writing -

"Happy Earth Day "

Happy Earth Day pic.twitter.com/L5WGhVpo4h — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 22, 2024

Allu Arjun is a global icon who has created waves all across the world with his success. He is a superstar who has taken the name of India to the global level. However, being such a big star, he never leaves a chance to present his thanks to his fans and his surroundings, and celebrating Earth Day is yet another example of the same.