Advertisement
NewsLifestylePeople
ACTOR ALLU ARJUN

Allu Arjun Extends 'Happy Earth Day' Greetings to All Plant Enthusiasts

Actor Allu Arjun  Extends Warm Earth Day Wishes to All.

Edited By: Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 03:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Allu Arjun Extends 'Happy Earth Day' Greetings to All Plant Enthusiasts (Image : Instagram )

Allu Arjun is indeed one of the most loved superstars of the nation. The National Award winner not only rules the hearts of the masses but is also a box office king. While he created a phenomenon of success with Pushpa The Rise, he has been making waves these days for the arrival of Pushpa  2 The Rule, whose teaser has created a stir. But, amid the roaring buzz of the film across the nation, Allu Arjun takes time to show his love for Mother Nature Earth by wishing everyone Happy Earth Day.

Apart from being an ace actor, Allu Arjun is also a true Plant lover at heart. He has planted over 100 types of plants in his house and office and is also known to gift people plants on special occasions.

On the special occasion of Earth Day, Allu Arjun took to his social media and shared a very beautiful picture of the earth with all the greenery around it. He also wished the fans writing - 

"Happy Earth Day "

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What did the mother of Love Jihad case accused Fayaz tell?
DNA Video
DNA: Dangers of Using Counterfeit Airbags
DNA Video
DNA: Modi Wave vs Heatwave in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel fight alone against Muslim countries?
DNA Video
DNA: Is there plastic in your blood too?
DNA Video
DNA: Threat of nuclear war?
DNA Video
DNA: How could Iran-Israel war impact India?
DNA Video
DNA: How to identify deepfake videos?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of first phase voting of Lok Sabha Elections
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi watches Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla