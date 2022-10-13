Allu Arjun feels 'humbled' as he receives the honour of 'Indian of the Year'

New Delhi: South superstar Allu Arjun is on a complete roll currently, owning to the breakthrough success of his box office blockbuster 'Pushpa' . Allu Arjun looks unstoppable as after being hailed as the Grand Marshal of India at the Annual Day parade in New York and receiving praise from audiences around the world for 'Pushpa', the actor on Wednesday was bestowed with the honour of 'Indian Of The Year' by a leading media house.

Taking to social media, Allu Arjun shared a heartfelt note on his victory and wrote, “I would like to thank @cnnnews18 for honouring me as Indian of the year . And I thank Smritiiraniji for doing the honours . Humbled #IndianOfTheYear @smritiiraniofficial”.

Here is the post shared by the actor:

On the work front, Allu Arjun has been constantly making his presence in the commercials while the audience is eagerly waiting to watch him in Pushpa: The Rule. The makers have started working on the Pushpa: The Rule with a pooja ceremony. The film will also star the actress Rashmika Mandanna. The film is being helmed by director Sukumar.