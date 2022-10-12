Allu Arjun keeps his fashion game on as he arrives in Delhi for an event- Watch

New Delhi: Allu Arjun is one such star who is continuously spreading his shine all across the nation. The actor took over the whole country with the success of his blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. While spreading his charm across, the actor was recently spotted in a cool attire at Taj Palace Chanakyapuri, Delhi as he arrived in the city to attend an event.

Well-known for his stylish and trendy looks, Allu Arjun truly creates a fashion symbol with every attire. While keeping an eye on his ever-rising fashion statement, Allu Arjun was spotted at Taj Palace Chanakyapuri, Delhi in a cool and funky attire with his shades on. The actor landed in the capital city for an event. Having seen him so perfect in his styling, there is no wonder why he is considered as one of the most stylish stars in the country.

Moreover, this year Allu Arjun is constantly owning up to every award and prestige in his name. Be it representing India in New York as Grand Marshall at the annual Indian day parade or winning the best actor (Telugu) award for ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ at SIIMA to winning the Filmfare award south for Best actor for ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, Allu Arjun has become a name that is constantly spreading his charm everywhere.

See the video here -

On the work front, Allu Arjun has been regularly making his presence in the commercials while the audience is eagerly waiting to watch him in ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. The makers of the franchise have started working on the ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ with a pooja ceremony. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a prominent role.