Allu Arjun’s Kids Allu Arha, Allu Ayaan Forced To Leave Their Hyderabad Home After Protestors Vandalise Their Property

Mumbai: The tragic events surrounding the Hyderabad theatre stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2 have escalated tensions, culminating in protests and vandalism at Allu Arjun’s home. The actor’s children, Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan, were immediately relocated to ensure their safety after members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) damaged the property, demanding justice for the woman who died in the stampede.



A video of the children leaving the premises with family members has surfaced online, showing a visibly worried Allu Arha in the car surrounded by media.

AA Is Not There In Home

Ayaan & Arha Went To Their GrandFather's Home



StopCheapPoliticsOnALLUARJUN pictwitter.com AlluArjun CareOfAlluArjun December 22, 2024

Allu Arjun’s kids Arha Ayaan whisked away from the house after attacks today pic.twitter.comiu idlebrain.com idlebraindotcom December 22 2024



While Allu Arjun has yet to comment publicly, his father, producer Allu Aravind, condemned the attack during a media briefing. He urged restraint and emphasized that the law would take its course, stating, “Incidents like these should not be encouraged. Now is the time to practice restraint.”

The stampede, which occurred on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre, led to the death of a 35-year-old woman and critical injuries to her son. Following the tragedy, cases were filed against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management. The actor was briefly arrested on December 13 but was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court the next day.

As of now, six protesters have been arrested in connection with the vandalism, and authorities are continuing their investigation into the tragic events and the ensuing unrest.

