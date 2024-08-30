Advertisement
PUSHPA 2: THE RULE

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule Generates Massive Advance Booking Buzz

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule took to their social media and shared a thrilling poster featuring Pan India Star Allu Arjun. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 05:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule Generates Massive Advance Booking Buzz (Image: @mythriofficial/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Since the announcement of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', the excitement has been steadily building, with the teaser only fueling the frenzy. This craze is evident from the massive 319K+ interest in BookMyShow, making it the most anticipated film of 2024. This clearly indicates that Pushpa 2: The Rule is the highly anticipated film of the year. 

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule took to their social media and shared a thrilling poster featuring National Award winner Allu Arjun, showcasing his killer swag as Pushparaj. 

Take A Look At The Post: 

Moreover, Pushpa 2: The Rule started to garner tremendous buzz long before its release. It has been topping the charts as one of the most awaited films of 2024 that the audience is eagerly anticipating. The excitement for the film is indeed at its peak.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The music of the film is from T Series.

