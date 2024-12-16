Mumbai: Allu Arjun recently found himself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons after a tragic stampede at a special screening of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad, which claimed the life of a woman and left others injured. The actor was briefly sent to jail following the incident, sparking a massive wave of reactions online. While his fans showed unwavering support, many criticized him for allegedly not reaching out to the grieving family and the critically injured boy, Sri Tej.

Responding to the backlash, Allu Arjun shared an emotional post clarifying why he hasn’t been able to visit the hospital or meet Sri Tej, "I remain deeply concerned about young Sri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time. My prayers remain with them, and I remain committed to taking responsibility for addressing the medical and family needs. I wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to meeting him and his family at the earliest."

The actor has also promised financial support, including Rs 25 lakh for the family of the deceased woman, as part of his efforts to take accountability for the tragic event.

The incident has led to mixed reactions, with some commending Allu Arjun for his attempts to address the situation, while others continue to question his actions. Despite the controversy, the star has maintained a respectful tone and expressed his heartfelt concerns for the victims.