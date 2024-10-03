Advertisement
ALLU ARJUN

Allu Arjun Slams Konda Surekha Over Her Remarks On Samantha And Naga Chaitanya's Divorce; We'll Not Tolerate This

Allu Arjun strongly sends a stern message to Konda Surekha after her remark on Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce. 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 02:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Allu Arjun Slams Konda Surekha Over Her Remarks On Samantha And Naga Chaitanya's Divorce; We'll Not Tolerate This Pic Credit: Instagram (@Allu Arjun)

Allu Arjun, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, Konda Surekha, Jr NTR, entertainment news  

Right now, the entire south industry has come together against Minister Konda Surekha for her remarks over Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce. Samantha and Chay released official statements where they mentioned that their divorce had nothing to do with politics and called the claims by Konda Surekha baseless.  

 

 

 

 

Many south stars also bashed Konda for her remarks, and now Pushpa 2 actor  Allu Arjun slams Konda Surekha by releasing a long statement. 

Allu Arjun hits out at Konda Surekha 

The statement shared by Allu Arjun reads with #FilmIndustryWillNotTolearteThis," I strongly condemn the baseless derogatory comments made about film personalities and film families. This behavior is deeply disrespectful and goes against the values of our Telugu culture. Such irresponsible actions should not be accepted as normal. I urge the parties involved to act more responsibly and respect individual privacy, especially towards women. We must promote respect and dignity in society as a whole." 

 

 

Along with Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and the entire Akkineni family slammed Konda Surekha for her remarks. 

 

 

 After the massive backlash, Konda Surekha retracts her statement and even mentions to Samantha that she didn't mean to hurt her and takes her as her inspiration. 

