Right now, the entire south industry has come together against Minister Konda Surekha for her remarks over Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce. Samantha and Chay released official statements where they mentioned that their divorce had nothing to do with politics and called the claims by Konda Surekha baseless.

Konda Surekha garu, dragging personal lives into politics is a new low. Public figures, especially those in responsible positions like you, must maintain dignity and respect for privacy. It’s disheartening to see baseless statements thrown around carelessly, especially about the… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 2, 2024

Many south stars also bashed Konda for her remarks, and now Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun slams Konda Surekha by releasing a long statement.

Allu Arjun hits out at Konda Surekha

The statement shared by Allu Arjun reads with #FilmIndustryWillNotTolearteThis," I strongly condemn the baseless derogatory comments made about film personalities and film families. This behavior is deeply disrespectful and goes against the values of our Telugu culture. Such irresponsible actions should not be accepted as normal. I urge the parties involved to act more responsibly and respect individual privacy, especially towards women. We must promote respect and dignity in society as a whole."

Along with Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and the entire Akkineni family slammed Konda Surekha for her remarks.

Minister #KondaSurekha taking back her words after facing severe flak from all corners for her demeaning words in her yesterday's press interaction#FilmIndustryWillNotTolerate pic.twitter.com/CZ0l4csKpY — Siddhu Tweets (@ProSiddhu_) October 3, 2024

After the massive backlash, Konda Surekha retracts her statement and even mentions to Samantha that she didn't mean to hurt her and takes her as her inspiration.