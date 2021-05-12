हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Allu Arjun tests negative for COVID-19

The actor urged everyone to stay home and stay safe.

Allu Arjun tests negative for COVID-19
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: Telugu star Allu Arjun on Wednesday shared that he has tested negative for COVID-19 after 15 days of quarantine.

Arjun posted a note on Instagram that reads: "Hello everyone! I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all my well wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers."

 

The actor added: "Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing cases. Be home and be safe. Thank you for all the Love."

He captioned the note with a black heart emoji. Arjun had announced testing positive in a social media post on April 28.

He had tweeted: "Hello everyone, I have tested positive for COVID. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested.

"Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine."

 

