New Delhi: The nation is currently drenched in the fervor of the biggest film of the year, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.' The National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun has truly left everyone stunned with his phenomenal performance in the film.

Amidst the film's triumphant run, the makers are gearing up for a success press conference in Delhi with the entire team. Before heading for the big day, Allu Arjun captured a cherished moment with his mother, Mrs. Nirmala Allu.

Icon star Allu Arjun took to his social media and shared an adorable picture with his mother, Mrs. Nirmala Allu, accompanied by the caption:"What a beautiful morning . Big Day … beautiful start "

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram story to announce his arrival in Delhi.

While the movie is enjoying a blockbluster run in theaters, it is also breaking records at the box office and setting new benchmarks for success with each passing day. With an amazing word of mouth, the film has proved the power of content that is ruling the hearts.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The film released on 5th December 2024.