New Delhi: In a recent video uploaded on social media, Allu Arjun was spotted demonstrating his trademark humility despite his star status. The clip, shared by an influencer known for filming luxury vehicles, reveals a surprising moment of simplicity from the acclaimed actor.

While filming a Range Rover Vogue SE in Hyderabad, the influencer also happened to capture Allu Arjun casually stepping out of his car and walking to a nearby cafe. Dressed casually in a t-shirt and shorts with his hair up in a ponytail, the actor greeted people at the cafe with a handshake, leaving fans in awe with his approachable and down-to-earth nature.

Watch the post here:

The video prompted an outpouring of admiration from netizens for Arjun’s genuine humility. One user expressed their unwavering support, writing, "Love you Bhai #AlluArjun #Pushpa2TheRule."

Another commentator highlighted the actor’s down-to-earth nature, noting, "bhAAi is Simple and Grounded!! #AlluArjun."

A third user echoed the sentiment, simply stating, "Simplicity #AlluArjun #Pushpa2TheRule."

Allu Arjun is set to return to the big screen in his highly anticipated film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', scheduled for release on December 6. Fans are eagerly awaiting Arjun’s reprise of his captivating role as Pushpa Raj, continuing the intense performance that defined the first installment. The sequel will also feature Rashmika Mandanna, reprising her role as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil, returning as the formidable Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.