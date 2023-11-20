NEW DELHI: Music maestro Devi Sri Prasad recently unveiled intriguing insights into 'Pushpa 2,' National Award winner Allu Arjun's highly anticipated film. He highlighted the spine-chilling intensity of the storyline narrated by director Sukumar, ensuring each scene grips the audience.

Devi Sri Prasad emphasized the screenplay's edge-of-the-seat appeal, promising fans a musical journey with impactful intervals. Notably, he teased a sensational sequence where Allu Arjun transforms into Gangamma Talli during a Jatara, predicting it to be the movie's highlight.

Allu Arjun is actively gearing up for an extensive promotion of 'Pushpa 2,' aiming not only to surpass the first installment but also to outshine SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'. The sequel, featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and an ensemble cast, is poised for a massive Independence Day release in 2024.

In September this year, Rashmika Mandanna shared a picture from the sets of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', which transports the audiences into a world that is going to be massier and grandeur and will give an insight into the canvas of the film. Taking to social media, the actress shared the picture with the caption which says, "The Still from 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' shows a grand set of a bungalow constructed for the film." With this exclusive still, the anticipation around the film is going to be next level among the impatiently waiting fans who are waiting for the film to release.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film is all for its release on August 14, 2023.