Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule Shoot On Roll, Check BTS Glimpse Of Fahadh Faasil's Look

New Delhi: South superstar Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule remains one of the most eagerly-awaited movies this year. While the excitement among the masses is at its peak, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it the biggest entertainer and the shoot is in full swing. In the latest reveal, they have released a behind-the-scenes (BTS) still from the sets of Puspha 2: The Rule.

The BTS still of the film captures Fahadh Faasil and Maestro, director Sukumar discussing a scene on the sets of Pushpa-The Rule. Fahadh who has gained immense popularity for his unique roles and superlative acting, especially in his avatar as inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from Pushpa: The Rise, is expected to carry forward the character only raising the intensity a few notches higher. The actor recently completed a massive and extensive shoot schedule for his part.

Pushpa has become one of the biggest brands in India with its fandom crossing all barriers and strata. The dialogues and songs which have become pop culture have been nothing short of a phenomenon. It is the most anticipated film across languages and Pushpa 2 The Rule (Hindi) has also made its position at No. 1 in the list of Most Awaited Hindi Films as per Ormax media report.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.