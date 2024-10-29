Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2813478https://zeenews.india.com/people/allu-arjuns-son-ayaan-takes-center-stage-with-pushpa-axe-in-adorable-halloween-moment-2813478.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ALLU ARJUN

Allu Arjun's Son Ayaan Takes Center Stage With Pushpa Axe In Adorable Halloween Moment

Allu Arjun shares a charming Instagram moment featuring his son Ayaan dressed for Halloween, playfully holding an iconic axe from the film 'Pushpa.' 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2024, 03:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Allu Arjun's Son Ayaan Takes Center Stage With Pushpa Axe In Adorable Halloween Moment Pic Credit: Instagram (@ Allu Arjun)

Allu Arjun recently warmed the hearts of his fans by sharing an adorable moment on Instagram, featuring his son Ayaan dressed up for what looks like a Halloween celebration. In the delightful snapshot, Ayaan strikes a fierce pose while holding an axe, instantly capturing attention. Allu humorously captioned the post, “Ayaan, when did you take my axe from my shoot?” 

As Allu Arjun cherishes this sweet moment with his son, he is also preparing for the much-anticipated release of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’ This sequel to the blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is set to grace cinemas on December 5, 2024, and fans are buzzing with excitement. Allu will reprise his iconic role, joined by co-stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, both of whom play crucial roles in the film's narrative. 

The anticipation surrounding ‘Pushpa 2’ has reached fever pitch, as fans eagerly await the continuation of ‘Pushpa Raj's’ reign in this mass entertainer. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with music from T-Series, the film promises to be an exciting follow-up that fans won’t want to miss. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

How to identify adulterated mawa
DNA: Adulteration in Diwali Sweets: How to test purity of mawa
civil war in india
DNA: Are Congress leaders provoking Muslims?
DNA Video
DNA: Market crash deepens!
DNA Video
DNA: How are beggars becoming millionaires?
DNA Video
DNA: Hindus in Bangladesh hold massive rally
DNA Video
DNA: Will you become Doval's 'secret agent'?
DNA Video
DNA: UP Police Plans Security for Hindu Deities During Festivals
DNA Video
DNA: How India Stood Strong Against Cyclone Dana
DNA Video
DNA: List of fake medicines released!
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi Questions SEBI Chief’s Absence from PAC Hearing
NEWS ON ONE CLICK