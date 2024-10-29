Allu Arjun recently warmed the hearts of his fans by sharing an adorable moment on Instagram, featuring his son Ayaan dressed up for what looks like a Halloween celebration. In the delightful snapshot, Ayaan strikes a fierce pose while holding an axe, instantly capturing attention. Allu humorously captioned the post, “Ayaan, when did you take my axe from my shoot?”

As Allu Arjun cherishes this sweet moment with his son, he is also preparing for the much-anticipated release of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’ This sequel to the blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is set to grace cinemas on December 5, 2024, and fans are buzzing with excitement. Allu will reprise his iconic role, joined by co-stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, both of whom play crucial roles in the film's narrative.

The anticipation surrounding ‘Pushpa 2’ has reached fever pitch, as fans eagerly await the continuation of ‘Pushpa Raj's’ reign in this mass entertainer. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with music from T-Series, the film promises to be an exciting follow-up that fans won’t want to miss.