ALLU ARJUN

Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Shares A Glimpse Of Their Diwali Celebration - WATCH

Allu Arjun's wife, Sneha Reddy treated fans by sharing some unseen moments from their happy and cherishing Diwali celebration. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2024, 02:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Shares A Glimpse Of Their Diwali Celebration - WATCH (Image: @allusnehareddy/ Instagram)

New Delhi: National Award winner Allu Arjun is truly a superstar who has created a phenomenon with his blockbuster films. As much as he devotes himself fully to his work, he also dedicates time to his family. This is evident from the glimpses of their happy and cherishing Diwali celebration.

Allu Arjun's wife, Sneha Reddy treated fans by sharing some unseen moments from their Diwali celebration, showing them having a fun time with the kids and the entire family.

She captioned it, ''#Diwali2024"

On the work front, Allu Arjun has already piqued the excitement for the release of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' with the songs 'Pushpa Pushpa' and 'The Couple Song'. 

This Diwali, fans got a festive surprise as the makers dropped an exciting new poster of the film on their official instagram handle, building anticipation for its release. 

Pushpa 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.  The film is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music on T-Series.

The highly anticipated film is set to release on 5th December 2024.

