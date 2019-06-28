close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonakshi Sinha

Always enjoy dancing to lively songs: Sonakshi Sinha

"Badshah is a dear friend and I have collaborated with him in the past. It was amazing and super fun working with him this time around too," she added. 

Always enjoy dancing to lively songs: Sonakshi Sinha

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha had fun shooting for the song "Koka" for her film "Khandaani Shafakhana", and says she likes to dance on lively numbers.

In the re-created version of Jasbir Jassi's "Koka", Sonakshi is seen dancing with Badshah, Priyansh Jora and Varun Sharma. 

"I have always enjoyed dancing to such high energy and lively songs. Jassi and Badshah's collaboration has resulted in an outstanding song. I am glad that 'Koka' is finally out for everyone to see," Sonakshi said in a statement. 

"Badshah is a dear friend and I have collaborated with him in the past. It was amazing and super fun working with him this time around too," she added. 

Along with Jassi, Badshah is seen rapping in the song. The song has been re-composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The song is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali while the lyrics are penned by Mellow D and Tanishk. 

Bhanushali said: "‘Koka' is such a fun song and it was amazing to collaborate with Tanishk yet again and Badshah. This song is a celebration in the film and the re-created version is definitely going to be everyone's new jam."

Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, "Khandaani Shafakhana" is based in Punjab. It shows the journey of Sonakshi's character as she inherits her dead uncle's sex clinic.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Divya Khosla Kumar. It is slated to release on August 2. 

 

 

Tags:
Sonakshi SinhaSonakshi Sinha moviesKhandaani Shafakhana
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor arrives back from London, rocks her denim on denim look at airport — Pics

Must Watch

PT7M4S

Watch: Satte Pe Satta, 28th June, 2019