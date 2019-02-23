Always felt connected to music: Ravi Dubey

Mumbai: Actor-host Ravi Dubey doesn't count music as one of his strengths but says he feels connected to it.

The "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs" host tried his hand at rapping while shooting for the singing-based reality show, read a statement from Zee TV.

"Music is not my forte but I have always felt connected to it. I have always gone back to music in my own ways," Ravi said.

"Today, I connect with music and I am attached to it through this stage and through you all," he added.

The upcoming episode will witness judge Shaan sing along with a contestant.