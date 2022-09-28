NewsLifestylePeople
AMALA PAUL

Amala Paul oozes oomph in SEXY bikini, check out her vacation PICS

On the work front, the actress, who was last seen in the critically acclaimed thriller-drama 'Cadaver', has now started shooting for Balaji Mohan's 'Kaadhal Konjam Thookala’ in London.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 04:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Amala Paul's most recent images from her stunning holiday away from business have taken social media by storm. The actress from Cadaver is in full vacation mode, and she recently posted a couple pictures to Instagram.

She was seen enjoying her long-awaited vacation in the Maldives, and we caught her looking absolutely stunning in various heat-raising outfits. She was seen wearing a woven white tube piece in some pictures, an off-white crochet top paired with denim shorts in a few, and a mesmerising orange piece in all the others.

She took to Instagram to share a picture, captioning it - "Vacay Vibe."

Here are some of the pictures posted by the actress:

She shared another one and captioned it - "The beach is my therapist"

Here are some of the other pictures from her vacation:

 

On the work front, the actress, who was last seen in the critically acclaimed thriller-drama 'Cadaver', has now started shooting for Balaji Mohan's 'Kaadhal Konjam Thookala' in London.

