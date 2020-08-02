Amar Singh was a doston ka dost: From Anil Kapoor to Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood celebs mourn Rajya Sabha MP's death

New Delhi: Former Samajwadi Party leader and a Rajya Sabha MP, Amar Singh died in Singapore on Saturday (August 1, 2020).

Singh was 64 and had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments in Singapore for a long time.

Singh was a flamboyant businessman-politician and was elected to Rajya Sabha in 1996 for the first time, and ever since then, he made many close connections, be it in politics or Bollywood.

Here are the tributes from several Bollywood icons to Amar Singh's life and his influence.

Bollywood's Shehenshah who is recovering from COVID-19 and is under observation at a hospital posted a picture on Twitter with his head bowed down. Although, the 77-year old didn't put a caption on Twitter, he wrote on his blog - शोक ग्रस्त , मस्तिष्क झुका , प्रार्थनाएँ केवल रहीं , निकट प्राण , सम्बंध निकट , वो आत्मा नहीं रही !(Mourned, bowed head, only prayers left, close life, close relationship, that soul is no more!)

Another Bollywood versatile actor Anil Kapoor paid tribute and said, "Amar Singh ji was a doston ka dost, always there when you needed him and passionately loved films and it’s music...he will be truly missed...may he rest in peace. My heartfelt prayers & condolences to the family."

Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi wrote, "Sorry to hear about the untimely passing away of #Amar Singhji. My condolences to the family."

Film Producer Boney Kapoor said, "Some people are gone, but never forgotten. People rarely stand for others anymore. Amar Singh was one such soul who stood by me and all his friends in troubled times. He fought many storms in his life. For himself and others. You will live in my thoughts forever."

Music Composer and singer Adnan Sami took to his official Twitter account and wrote, "Saddened to learn of the passing away of Amar Singh ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family & may his soul rest in peace."

Bahubali movie's lyricist Manoj Muntashir said, "May you rest in peace Amar Singh ji. I still remember our chance meeting when coincidently we got adjoining seats in the craft, while flying to Bangkok for IIFA-2018. We talked a lot about cinema, poetry but nothing political. You will be missed."

Born in Aligarh in 1956 and a law graduate from the University College of Law in Kolkata, Amar Singh is survived by wife Pankaja and twin daughters.