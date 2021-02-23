हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazon Prime India chief records statement on the controversial web series 'Tandav'

The FIR was lodged against the controversial Amazon web series 'Tandav' for hurting religious sentiments.

Amazon Prime India chief records statement on the controversial web series &#039;Tandav&#039;

Lucknow: Aparna Purohit, the country head of Amazon Prime that streamed controversial web series "Tandav", recorded her statement at the Hazratganj police station here on Tuesday (February 23) afternoon.

Purohit got her statement recorded on the directives of the Allahabad High Court.

A case had been filed by Additional Inspector, Hazratganj, Amarnath Verma, regarding the web series on January 18 against Purohit, "Tandav" director Ali Abbas, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehar and writer Gaurav Solanki.

According to sources, the Lucknow police had prepared a list of about 100 questions for Purohit, who was questioned in a closed room. Her lawyers were also with her.

"Tandav" led to protests across the country over some objectionable scenes.

Besides Lucknow, an FIR was registered in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar against Purohit and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

