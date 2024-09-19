Mumbai: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was one the grandest affairs. The VVIPs across the globe marked their presence at the wedding in India. The entire Bollywood attended the wedding, there were tons of influencers too who were present at the wedding and one of them revealed that the Ambanis paid them a lot of money to only talk good about them. While there is one celebrity who was a significant part of the wedding, reveals the truth. Ananya Panday is one celebrity who played an important role in the wedding reveals if the Bollywood celebrities were actually paid money to attend the wedding.

In her conversation with Mashable India, when asked about Bollywood celebrities were paid money to attend the wedding by the Ambanis, she said," Nahi (no)! I don't know why logon ko aisa lagta hain. They are my friends. So obviously main doston ke shaadi me aisa hi nachungi na (I will dance like that only for my friend's wedding right)?".

Watch the video of Ananya Panday revealing if the Bollywood celebs were paid money to attend Ambani's wedding

When asked about one big takeaway from the wedding, she said, "One big takeaway from the wedding was that so much was happening, but whenever Anant and Radhika would look at each other, it was just pure love. It felt like violins were playing behind them. That’s something I want in life — that no matter how much chaos is around, you and that person share that connection. Second, even the girls should have a baraat! Third takeaway would be, that they made everyone feel welcome. No matter how many functions there were, they greeted everyone with so much love and warmth. That’s such a great quality because it makes everything feel very personal."

It is also claimed that Ananya found love in an American model, Walker Blanco and she introduced him at the Ambani wedding.