Ameesha Patel brutally trolled, age-shamed for walking in bikini, trolls drop nasty comments

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who often leaves the mercury soaring on the internet with her piping hot photos and videos, was recently massively trolled and age-shamed by a section of people. Ameesha regularly drops her sizzling photos in bikinis and swimwear on the internet. The actress recently left her fans stunned after she shared a video of her donning a racy bikini with a denim shorts. The actress displayed her toned and lean figure in the video and flaunted her sexy avatar. However, not everyone was pleased to see her donning a bikini.

The video opens with Ameesha Patel walking in a bikini top and shorts. The actress later removes her shorts and displays her full bikini look. Rocking at 46, Ameesha has undoubtedly maintained a svelte hot-bod which can give jitters to any 20-something aspiring stars. Her latest bikini look went viral on the internet in no time and left her fans thrilled. However, some user began trolling the actress for going bold and sharing her bikini look. They even age-shamed her and posted some nasty comments on her post.

"Isko alag budhape me jawani chadi hain."

Another wrote, "Bachho Dadi ji ja rahi hai."

One comment read, "Yeh sab karke bhi film meh chance nehi mil rahi hai."

This isn't the first time the 'Gadar' actress was targetted online for her racy photos.

Ameesha Patel made her debut in Bollywood opposite Hrithik Roshan in 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai'. She is best known for her work in films like 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', 'Humraaz', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. The actress is all set to make her comeback with 'Gadar 2' and has been busy shooting for the same.

