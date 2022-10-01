Ameesha Patel dating dashing Pakistani actor Imran Abbas? Gadar actress reacts to Hot Scoop

New Delhi: Actress Ameesha Patel recently hogged attention when rumours about her love life flooded social media. Speculation was rife that the Gadar actress is dating Pakistani heartthrob Imran Abbas, who by the way made his Bollywood debut opposite Bipasha Basu in Creature.

However, Ameesha Patel quashed these rumours. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ameesha said, "I read them (dating rumours) too, and had a huge laugh about it. The whole thing is just crazy and full of silliness. I was meeting my buddy after so many years. So, it was just a catch up."

"We have known each other for many years, since the time I studied with him at a university in the US. And I have stayed in touch with most of my friends in Pakistan, who just love India. Abbas belongs to the film industry there, and we have a lot more to talk about. We met at the event and decided to catch up later, that's when the video just happened organically. He happens to love that song of mine. It's his favourite song... We just did an impromptu thing, which was recorded by a friend. It came out so cute, so we posted it. It was not planned, " the actress said.

For the unversed, Ameesha Patel and Imran Abbas were spotted at an event in Bahrain and recorded a video on the song Dil Mein Dard Sa Jaga Hai from her movie Kranti. She has posted the video on social media which led to dating rumours.

On the work front, Ameesha Patel is gearing up for the release of her upcoming venture - Gadar 2 where she is pairing up with Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma.