Ameesha Patel defies age in these super HOT bikini pics, flaunts her svelte figure at 46!

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Ameesha Patel has defied age in her latest beachy pictures in a two-piece bikini set. Rocking at 46, the actress has maintained a svelte hot-bod which can give jitters to any 20-something aspiring stars. Her pictures and video post was reshared on social media by many celeb tracking pages and Bollywood paps.

Viral Bhayani, the famous celeb pap shared her photos and many fans were surprised by her bold and beautiful avatar at 46. Ameesha can be seen striking a pose in her blue bikini set and huge sun glasses with her long hair open. Check it out here:

In October this year, speculation was rife that the Gadar actress is dating Pakistani heartthrob Imran Abbas, who by the way made his Bollywood debut opposite Bipasha Basu in Creature. However, Ameesha quashed these rumours. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ameesha said, "I read them (dating rumours) too, and had a huge laugh about it. The whole thing is just crazy and full of silliness. I was meeting my buddy after so many years. So, it was just a catch up."

For the unversed, Ameesha Patel and Imran Abbas were spotted at an event in Bahrain and recorded a video on the song Dil Mein Dard Sa Jaga Hai from her movie Kranti. She has posted the video on social media which led to dating rumours.

On the work front, Ameesha Patel is gearing up for the release of her upcoming venture - Gadar 2 where she is pairing up with Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma.



