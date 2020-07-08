हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel oozes oomph in a knotted blouse top, sets internet on fire with revealing pics!

The stunner of an actress is an avid social media user and often shares fresh posts for her fans.

Ameesha Patel oozes oomph in a knotted blouse top, sets internet on fire with revealing pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has set the internet on fire with her sizzling bunch of pictures wearing a colourful knotted blouse top. Ameesha took to Instagram and shared her pictures and video.

Here are pictures and videos: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

How I wish I was HOTTT!!!

A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on

The stunner of an actress is an avid social media user and often shares fresh posts for her fans. She has over 3.7 million followers on Instagram and she makes sure to her keep her account updated.

Ameesha made her big-screen debut with Hrithik Roshan in 2000 blockbuster hit 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'. She has also acted in several Telugu and Tamil films. She played the lead role in Sunny Deol starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001 which became one of the biggest hits in the history of Hindi cinema. She got the Filmfare Special Performance Award for her part in 'Gadar'.

Ameesha started her own production house in 2011. It's named as Ameesha Patel Productions.

She was last seen in Sunny Deol's 'Bhaiaji Superhit' which also starred Preity Zinta in the lead role. The film has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Arshad Warsi, Evelyn Sharma, Mithun Chakraborty, Prakash Raj and Shreyas Talpade. The action comedy is written and directed by Neerraj Pathak.

 

Ameesha Patelameesha patel picsameesha patel photosameesha patel instagram
