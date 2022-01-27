Ameesha Patel opens up on rumours of feud with Kareena Kapoor, says 'no enmity'

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor was known for her alleged feud with several actresses in the industry, one of who was Ameesha Patel. The two actresses have been pitted against each other several times in the past. However, after almost two decades, Ameesha finally decided to address the issue and made it clear that there was never any bad blood between the two.

Ameesha made her debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in 1999 blockbuster 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai'. Reportedly, Kareena was the first choice as the female lead opposite Hrithik, however, things couldn't materialise between them and she opted out of the project, despite shooting for a portion of the film. Later, Kareena reportedly called Ameesha a bad actor and even passed remarks on her role in the film.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Ameesha said that she was asked by certain media to respond to Kareena's remarks on her. "I said I have no comments. I will only have positive things to say about her because I don’t know her enough to talk ill. All I know of her is her work and I think it’s great. She has certain opinions about me? It’s fine, let her be entitled to them and I don’t even know whether she said it or the media escalated it,” she said.

"I have no enemies. In fact when Kareena looks stunning in some song or some film and delivers a great performance, I actually tell my closest friends that ‘wow, she has done a brilliant job.’ I think she is a tremendously beautiful woman, amazing actress and I have nothing against her," Ameesha added.

Ameesha added that she shares a bond with Kareena's father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor. According to Ameesha, the Kapoor senior often checks in one her. She added that she doesn't share any enmity with Kareena and even asked her if they should star together in a film, putting an end to rumours about them.

Ameesha will be seen next in 'Gadar 2' with Sunny Deol while Kareena is awaiting the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Aamir Khan. Both films are slated to release this year.

