Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel sets internet on fire, strikes sultry pose in colourful bikini! - Watch

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel recently shared stunning videos of her from the beach on her Instagram and fans can't keep calm.

Ameesha Patel sets internet on fire, strikes sultry pose in colourful bikini! - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Ameesha Patel

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel recently shared stunning videos of her from the beach on her Instagram and fans are going gaga over her jaw-dropping bikini-clad look! The actress was seen wearing a colourful, square-patterned bikini and a red bandana with blue-tinted sunglasses. She looked absolutely stunning in the videos as she flaunted her impressive physique. She captioned the first video, saying, "Sun is shining, have a lovely Sunday all" and in the second one, she wrote, "Hope I could be as hot and cool as u". 

Check out her hot beach outfit:

 

Earlier, Ameesha had taken to her Instagram to post throwback pictures from her time at the beach in a black bikini. The actress expressed that she was majorly missing the beach life and the sunshine and sea salt in her hair.

 

The actress made her acting debut in the film 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' alongside Hrithik Roshan. She later went on to feature in films such as 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', 'Humraaz' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. 

Most recently, she was seen in the ensemble action comedy 'Bhaiaji Superhit' co-starring Sunny Deol in 2018. The next year, she appeared on the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 13 in a surprising twist.

