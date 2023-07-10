Ameesha Patel's Sassy Dance Video At A Club With Her Friends Goes Viral - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel turned a year older on June 9 and ushered in yet another year with full power and her gang of pals. Ameesha was spotted dancing like never before at a club. A video from her birthday celebration has now surfaced on social media which has left many spellbound.

The actress can be seen dancing her heart out at a club. The video took the internet by storm. While some users have poured in immense love, others have been blatantly boorish in the comment section. On finding an opportunity, trollers didn't shy away from commenting, 'Aunty buddhi ho gayi hai' and 'She is so drunk.'

Ameesha, along with an ocean of fans, are gearing up for the release of her film 'Gadar 2'. The much-awaited film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on August 11, 2023.

The plot of the film revolves around Tara Singh, who returns to Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 to bring back his son Charanjeet. The film also features Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra and others.