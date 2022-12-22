Amid Besharam Rang controversy, Neha Sharma sizzles in a saffron colour monokini on a beach - SEE PICS

New Delhi: The controversy around Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang song from Pathaan refuses to slow down, with a section of people calling it 'vulgar' and objecting to the actress's saffron-coloured bikini set. On the other hand, several celebs have supported the lead star slamming boycott calls against the film. Now, days after the row, actress Neha Sharma posted her pictures from the beach wearing a stunning monokini in saffron colour.

Neha Sharma posed pretty sitting on a Goa beach in a stylish cross-body swimsuit. Check out her photos with sister Aisha Sharma, who can be seen wearing a black monokini with an orange cover. Both sisters sure know how to raise the temperatures on a beach. Take a look here:

Besharam Rang featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan has been right at the centre of controversy after a section of society raised objections to the actress wearing a saffron-coloured bikini in the song. Call for a ban and boycotting of the film Pathaan have also been trending online. However, no official word has been made regarding the development by the makers as yet.

On the work front, Neha was last seen in the 2017 Hindi release 'Mubarakan' and Bejoy Nambiar's 'Solo' in Malayalam and Tamil respectively. The gorgeous face was seen in Ajay Devgn's period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. She will be seen playing Kamla Devi on-screen. The film has been set in the life and times of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare, who was one of the prominent military leaders of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The venture has been helmed by Om Raut.

Neha will also be seen in filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar's 'Taish' and a Punjabi film titled 'Ik Sandhu Hunda Si' by Rakesh Mehta.

She will next be seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’. In between, she featured in a song with late actor Sidharth Shukla, and received a war reception for her track.