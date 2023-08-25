Amid Break-Up Rumours With Malaika Arora, Fresh Reports Of Arjun Kapoor Dating Kusha Kapila Shocks Fans - Social Media Influencer REACTS

New Delhi: After rumours of a break-up between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor hit social media a few days back, fresh reports of the actor dating popular digital content creator and influencer Kusha Kapila shocked fans. The gossip spread like wildfire after a Reddit user claimed them to be the new 'it' couple.

Is Arjun Kapoor Dating Kusha Kapila?

However, slamming all fake news reports, Kusha Kapila took to her Instagram broadcast channel to clear the air. Reacting to the rumours, she said, "Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek formal introduction karwana padega. Every time I read sh*t about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. Unki social life has taken a big hit."



Here's a screenshot of her message:

The Reddit post shared on Thursday read, "Guys just got tea from someone who works closely with them, they (Arjun and Malaika) have broken up and he's already dating someone. Any guesses? Its Kusha Kapila apparently.”

Kusha Kapila's Separation From Husband Zorawar Ahluwalia

Meanwhile, Kusha separated from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia in June this year. She wrote in her announcement post on social media, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore."

On the work front, Kusha will be seen in Thank You For Coming with Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi.

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Break-Up Rumour

So basically what led to speculation about all not being well between Arjun and Malla was the former's Instagram photos from his solo trip. He captioned the post as: "Life is short, make your weekends long..."

This made netizens wonder if things have gone astray between the hottest-looking duo in Bollywood. Malaika and Arjun have been together since 2019.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has The Ladykiller with Bhumi Pednekar.