trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653505
NewsLifestylePeople
MALAIKA ARORA

Amid Break-Up Rumours With Malaika Arora, Fresh Reports Of Arjun Kapoor Dating Kusha Kapila Shocks Fans - Social Media Influencer REACTS

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor Break-Up News Update: Arjun Kapoor has been in a relationship with Malaika Arora for over 4 years now.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 03:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Amid Break-Up Rumours With Malaika Arora, Fresh Reports Of Arjun Kapoor Dating Kusha Kapila Shocks Fans - Social Media Influencer REACTS Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After rumours of a break-up between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor hit social media a few days back, fresh reports of the actor dating popular digital content creator and influencer Kusha Kapila shocked fans. The gossip spread like wildfire after a Reddit user claimed them to be the new 'it' couple. 

Is Arjun Kapoor Dating Kusha Kapila?

However, slamming all fake news reports, Kusha Kapila took to her Instagram broadcast channel to clear the air. Reacting to the rumours, she said, "Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek formal introduction karwana padega. Every time I read sh*t about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. Unki social life has taken a big hit."

Here's a screenshot of her message:

The Reddit post shared on Thursday read, "Guys just got tea from someone who works closely with them, they (Arjun and Malaika) have broken up and he's already dating someone. Any guesses? Its Kusha Kapila apparently.” 

Kusha Kapila's Separation From Husband Zorawar Ahluwalia 

Meanwhile, Kusha separated from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia in June this year. She wrote in her announcement post on social media, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kusha Kapila (@kushakapila)

On the work front, Kusha will be seen in Thank You For Coming with Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi.

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Break-Up Rumour

So basically what led to speculation about all not being well between Arjun and Malla was the former's Instagram photos from his solo trip. He captioned the post as: "Life is short, make your weekends long..." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

This made netizens wonder if things have gone astray between the hottest-looking duo in Bollywood. Malaika and Arjun have been together since 2019. 

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has The Ladykiller with Bhumi Pednekar.

 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train