Amid Breakup Rumours, Actor Arjun Kapoor Drops Adorable Comment On GF Malaika Arora's Post

Malaika shared a video on the occasion of International Dog Day. She captioned the post, "#InternationalDogDay: I couldn't have asked for a better companion to spend my shoot days with. Isn't he such a natural? Celebrating today and every day with my superstar, Casper."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 09:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Fans have been left devastated after breakup rumours of the B-town's beloved couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. However, the duo have not addressed them so far. Going strong, amid the rumours, Arjun dropped an adorable comment on Malaika's latest post. 

Amid ongoing breakup rumors, Arjun Kapoor left a comment under the post. 

Recently, Malaika was captured by the shutterbugs as she visited an eye clinic in Mumbai on Friday. The actress raised eyebrows with her latest appearance which apparently added fuel to her break-up rumours. Malaika was seen donning an oversized grey sweatshirt that carried the caption, "Let's Fall Apart".

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been together since 2019. Before dating Arjun, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan for 19 years before they divorced in 2017. 

 

