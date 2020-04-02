Amid coronavirus lockdown, Dilip Kumar tweets poem urging people to stay home

New Delhi: “Dawa bhi, dua bhi… Auron se faslaa bhi… Ghareeb ki khidmat… Kamzor ki seva bhi,” tweeted legendary actor Dilip Kumar on Wednesday urging people to stay at home amid the coronavirus lockdown. The 97-year-old actor, who was put under quarantine a few weeks ago as a precautionary measure, has been quite actively spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus through tweets. “I urge you to stay home, save lives during this COVID-19 pandemic,” he wrote while posting the poem.

Take a look:

I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic Dawa bhi, dua bhi

Auron se faslaa bhi

Ghareeb ki khidmat

Kamzor ki seva bhi — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 1, 2020

In a tweet shared earlier, Dilip Kumar had also cautioned people to protect themselves by staying indoors and follow the guidelines issued by the health departments. He and his wife Saira Banu have been in complete isolation and practicing social distancing.

"I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible. The coronavirus outbreak transcends all boundaries and borders. Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others," read one of his previous tweets.

I’ve been told #coronavirus can spread in #cold as well as #hot weather. My fervent appeal to you: avoid crowded places and unnecessary outdoor exposure. #CoronaVirusUpdate https://t.co/3UMaWRT6c9 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar also said that Saira Banu is ensuring he did not contract any infection and hence, she decided to put him under home quarantine.

I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 16, 2020

Dilip Kumar is recuperating from severe backache. Last month, Saira Banu tweeted to inform that he consulted a doctor for the same and is doing better.

The deadly coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. In India, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported till Thursday morning is 1,834 with 41 deaths.