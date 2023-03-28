Amid Dating Rumours, AAP MP Congratulates Raghav Chaddha, Parineeti Chopra On 'Union'

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra had recently sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together in Mumbai. The photos and videos of Raghav and Parineeti's meetings had gone viral on social media. Now, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora has posted a congratulatory tweet for them on his Twitter account.



Sanjeev Arora wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes". However, there is no official word from Raghav or Parineeti on the relationship.



Twitter users expressed their surprise over Arora's post. "Getting married or what?" a user wrote. Some even posted congratulatory comments on the tweet. "Congratulations to AAP Punjab and the handsome couple for one more achievement of moving towards - Highest number of public representatives (MLAs , MP etc) getting married during Power in Punjab. Best Wishes," a Twitter user who goes by the name Surinder Singla wrote.



I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR March 28, 2023

As per a report by news agency IANS, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha went out on a dinner on Wednesday and met again for a lunch on Thursday.



While the two earlier had dinner at the Westin hotel in the Goregaon area of Mumbai, they had dinner at a Bandra restaurant.



Videos of their lunch meet-up have been doing rounds on social media, leaving users to speculate if something is brewing between them.



