New Delhi: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announce their divorce after four years of relationship. The couple issued a joint statement of parting ways and mentioned that they will co-parent their son Agastya Pandya who is currently in Serbia with mom. Hardik wrote, "After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family". The statement further read, "We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness."

Watch the video of Hardik Pandya and Ananya Panday dancing at Ambani's wedding.

One user commented, "Honestly they look really good together". Another said, "My request ya Rab je dono shadi karle".

As Hardik and Natasa announce their divorce, the video of Ananya Panday and Hardik Pandya dancing together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is going viral, and the internet cannot keep calm and want them to be together. Ananya who recently parted ways with Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is also single and the netizens feel this is the best time for them to be together. Many netizens say' Ambani ne bana di jodi'

Natasa Stankovic faces endless trolling after the divorce announcement.

That's why don't marry just by looking at skin color, look at person's character. — devonmonk (@devonmonk) July 19, 2024

Hardik Pandya, whose net worth till date is ₹170 crore, is reportedly ready to give up 70% of it as Natasha seeks divorce. The rules of our society remain as strict as ever for men!! #divorce #HardikPandya #NatasaStankovic #natasa pic.twitter.com/VEe7pOkyeE — Divya shrivastava (@Divyashripbh) July 18, 2024

Natasa once again faces online trolling and being labelled with several names, and it's indeed saddening to see how even today women are put on the radar for anything and everything.

