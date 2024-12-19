Mumbai: Amid ongoing speculation surrounding her married life, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted alongside her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, and father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, at the Dhirubhai Ambani School’s Annual Day event in Mumbai.

Their joint appearance has sparked curiosity, especially with rumours of a possible rift and divorce circulating in the media.

In several videos circulating online, Aishwarya, dressed in an elegant black ensemble, appeared calm and poised, while Abhishek and Amitabh were seen by her side, engaging with other guests. The Bachchan family's presence at the prestigious event has effectively put an end to the speculation. One viral clip even shows Abhishek being protective of his wife as they entered together, with the couple also spotted walking hand-in-hand.

The Annual Day event provided the Bachchans with an opportunity to support their daughter, Aaradhya, a student at the institution. This public appearance comes as a response to the growing buzz surrounding their personal lives, with many speculating about tensions between Aishwarya and Abhishek.

This marks the first time the couple has been seen together publicly since the rumours began circulating. Despite the media frenzy, both Aishwarya and Abhishek have refrained from commenting on the matter, choosing instead to focus on their professional commitments.

Rumours about trouble in their marriage have been circulating for some time, especially following their separate appearances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding earlier this year. The latest wave of speculation was fuelled when Aishwarya's name was displayed without the "Bachchan" surname at a Dubai event.

In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan addressed the issue, expressing concern over "information ending with question marks" and highlighting the emotional toll such rumours can have on those involved.

An excerpt from his post read, “But untruths .. or selected question marked information can be a legal safeguard for them that inform .. but the seed of suspected belief is sown with this most used emblem .. the question mark ..write express whatever you like.. but when you follow it up with a question mark, you are not only saying that the write may be questionable .. but also quite surreptitiously wanting the reader to believe and expand on it, so that your write gets valued repeats..”