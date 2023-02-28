topStoriesenglish2577900
CHARU ASOPA

Amid Divorce Rumours, Charu Asopa Celebrates Birthday With Estranged Husband Rajeev Sen- See Pics

Amid rumours of their divorce and separation, Charu Asopa celebrated her birthday with estranged husband Rajeev Sen and was all smiles in the pictures. 

Feb 28, 2023

Mumbai: Amid their divorce proceedings, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen came together to celebrate the former`s birthday. Rajeev took to Instagram and shared pictures from Charu`s birthday celebrations. In the images, Rajeev and Charu are seen posing with their daughter Zianna. In one of the pictures, Charu can be seen standing closely next to Rajeev. With the cute family pictures, Rajeev wrote a caption for Charu wishing her a happy birthday. "Happy Birthday Charu wishing u lots of love with good health & happiness always," he wrote. 

Charu, too, dropped the same images on her Instagram handle and thanked Rajeev for making her birthday special. The pictures of the estranged couple have garnered several likes and comments. Fans got super happy to see them together. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9)

"Wow so good to see these photos all together. Stay bless please be together GOD bless you," a social media user commented. "Please now don't fight. Forgive each other," another one wrote. Charu tied the knot with Sushmita Sen`s brother Rajeev in 2019 but soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started circulating.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Charu Asopa (@asopacharu)

The two became parents to their daughter Ziana in November 2021. They announced separation last year but later said that they would like to give their relationship a second chance. However, they announced separation again a few months later. Now, with these new pictures, it seems like all is well between Charu and Rajeev. 

