RANVEER SINGH

Amid divorce rumours, Ranveer Singh spotted at airport, shocked fans ask, 'why are you shrinking'

Actor Ranveer Singh, who has been travelling a lot lately, left his fans surprised with his latest appearance. Once again, Ranveer was seen in a vibrant ensemble as he arrived at the airport in his swanky Lamborghini.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

Amid divorce rumours, Ranveer Singh spotted at airport, shocked fans ask, 'why are you shrinking'

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was seen at the Mumbai airport on Saturday (October 15). The actor has been busy travelling for quite a few days. Today, the 'Padmavat' actor was captured by the shutterbugs as he arrived at the Mumbai airport. However, his fans were left stunned after seeing the actor. 

Ranveer Singh, who is famous for his extremely quirky sense of fashion, knows to surprise everyone whenever he steps out in public. This time, the actor was seen in a bright yellow tee which he paired with blue lowers. However, some of his fans felt that the actor has lost some weight and looked comparatively petite. 

Watch his latest appearance at the airport below:

A social media user wrote, "Ye din pe din sukha lakdi kiun ban raha hai."

"Bhai khana khata h ki nahi sukhta ja raha hai"

"Jhakaaasss….….but why are you shrinking"

"Why so lean bro @ranveersingh movie requirements hain kya bhai"

"Ise Kya ho gaya"

"Thought it was Zayed khan"

"Ye lagta hai kuch Rog ho gaya isko such me"

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' and also has Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' in the pipeline. He will be sharing screen space with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt in the movie. The film is slated to release on February 10, 2023.

