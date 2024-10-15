New Delhi: Alia Bhatt has recently stirred controversy surrounding her latest film, 'Jigra', directed by Vasan Bala and co-produced with Karan Johar. Amid the buzz, an old interview featuring Aishwarya Rai has resurfaced, drawing attention to the support Bhatt has received from her godfather, filmmaker Karan Johar.

In the viral interview, the interviewer posed a question to Aishwarya, asking what she would like to say to Alia. Aishwarya responded, “I don’t need to ask her...I like to say ‘way to go.’ I think it’s wonderful that she’s enjoying and exploring her craft and her time here in films.”

She elaborated on the advantages Bhatt has benefited from, stating, “Despite the fact that it seems...and I’ve said this to her as well, it’s fantastic for you with the kind of support that Karan has given her from the beginning. To have that kind of establishment with you is very comforting because it’s not tough in terms of the kind of opportunities you have. You have it all laid out for the longest time to come.”

times when aishwarya rai thrashed alia bhatt's completely, exposed her and her support system in a way. it's open to the industry everyone knows it, how much privileged she's, yet her fans have this audacity to call out others she got every good script either begging or lobbin

Aishwarya emphasized the abundance of opportunities available to Bhatt, stating, “What’s nice is she is also doing good work, along with good opportunities which are virtually there, literally on her lap regularly. It’s nice that she is doing good work within that, which is good for her, so kudos!”

In an interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan on 'What Women Want', Alia Bhatt herself shared that Karan Johar introduced her to the script of Jigra. She recalled, “Karan called me and said, ‘Listen, Vasan Bala is making a film, and I want you to meet him.’ I replied, ‘Sure, give me a month or so, and when I’m ready to meet, I’ll call you.’”

On the other hand, Jigra has been embroiled in several controversies, including backlash over Alia Bhatt’s casting in the film. Actor Divya Khosla Kumar criticized the movie, claiming that its jailbreak storyline bears a striking resemblance to her previous film, Savi. Additionally, Manipur actor Bijou Thaangjam has called out the casting team of Jigra for what he described as "unprofessional behavior."