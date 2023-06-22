Amid Massive Backlash, Kriti Sanon's Mother Geeta Backs Adipurush, Says 'Bhavnao Ko Samjho'

Mumbai: As the film 'Adipurush' is getting widely criticised, actress Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon has come out in support of the movie in a cryptic post. Kriti's mother took to Instagram, where she penned a note talking about understanding the emotions. She has slammed those criticising the film and overlooking its positive aspects.

She wrote in Hindi: "Jai Shri Ram. Jaki rahi bhavna jaisi, prabhu moorat dekhi tin tesi. Iska arth hai ki achi soch aur drishthi se dekho toh srishthi sundar dikhayi degi. Bhagwan Ram ne hi humein sikhaya hai ki Shabri ke ber main uska prem dekho, na ki yeh ki voh jhoothe the. Insaan ki galtiyon ko nahi uski bhavnao ko samjho. (Lord Ram himself has taught us to see the love with which Shabri offered 'ber' and not at the fact that they were half eaten. One should overlook people's mistakes and try to understand the emotions behind their actions. Jai Shri Ram.)"

'Adipurush', which also stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, has stirred controversy over its dialogues, which many felt were "tapori" like.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) even requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for banning the film for defaming the image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.

The film is directed by Om Raut.