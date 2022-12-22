Amid massive covid-19 surge, Chinese singer Jane Zhang purposefully 'infected' herself with coronavirus, gets brutally trolled

New Delhi: Popular Chinese singer Jane Zhang is right at the centre of a controversy after reportedly revealing that she deliberately infected herself with the coronavirus. This shocking statement comes at a time when China is battling a massive surge in COVID-19 cases of the BF.7 Omicron variant. Taking to Weibo (a Chinese social media platform), the songwriter opened up on visiting homes of ‘sheep' - a term for virus carriers in mainland China, according to a South China Morning Post.

CHINESE SINGER INFECTED WITH COVID-19

Zhang confessed that she did this so she would not be infected during the New Years''s Eve concert. "I was concerned that my condition during the New Year's Eve performance would be affected. So I met a group of people who tested positive since I currently have time to recover from the virus," she wrote.

The 38-year-old singer also shared that although her symptoms were similar to that of a Covid patient but only lasted one day. "After sleeping for a day and a night, all my symptoms disappeared … I just drank plenty of water and took vitamin C, without taking any medicine before I got well," she added.

Singer #JaneZhang says that she's worried she'll be sick for New Years concerts, so she decided to visit some covid+ people to get sick and get over it



Now she's getting bashed because she said she recovered in 1 day, lost weight and now has good skin pic.twitter.com/wyki8v2wrZ — (@melonconsumer) December 17, 2022

Singer Zhang Liangying aka Jane Zhang actually courted Covid so that she won't be sick by New Year.



She has since apologized. pic.twitter.com/SDr1ZuFjly — Eddie Du (@Edourdooo) December 16, 2022

After this bizarre revelation, Jane Zhang got brutally trolled online as netizens posted varied reactions. Facing severe criticism for her statement, the singer deleted the controversial post from social media and issued an apology.

JANE ZHANG APOLOGY

"I didn't consider things carefully before making my previous posts. I apologise to the public. I was worried that if I got infected when the concert was held, it would increase the risk of my colleagues being infected again. So I was thinking that since it is an inevitable thing, why not get ill now when I don't need to leave home so that I can go to work after I recover? It would be safer for all of us,” Zhang wrote on Weibo.

Meanwhile, PTI reports that according to official figures by the WHO, China has registered a total of 10,112,335 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 31,431 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020.