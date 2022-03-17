हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bipasha Basu

Amid pregnancy rumours, Bipasha Basu again spotted in oversized dress with husband Karan Singh Grover at dinner date

Rumours of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover expecting their first child are flying fast and thick. While the actress recently opened up on the pregnancy rumours and shut down the reports, the buzz has refused to die down.

Amid pregnancy rumours, Bipasha Basu again spotted in oversized dress with husband Karan Singh Grover at dinner date
Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani

NEW DELHI: Rumours of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover expecting their first child are flying fast and thick. While the actress recently opened up on the pregnancy rumours and shut down the reports, the buzz has refused to die down.

Model-actress Bipasha Basu was recently spotted at a plush restaurant enjoying dinner with her husband Karan Singh Grover and friends. Bipasha looked pretty in a pink oversized shirt dress, the duo posed for shutterbugs. Karan, on the other hand, donned a casual look. 

Fans of the actress speculated that the star is in a family way and many dropped comments on pap Viral Bhayani's Instagram post as well. 

Take a look here: 

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bipasha and Karan starred in 'Alone' in 2014 and fell in love reportedly. The couple dated for a brief time before getting married on April 30, 2016. Their marriage was a star-studded affair and saw the who's who of B-Town making their presence felt. 

The wedding reception saw the likes of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Dino Morea, Bachchan Family, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and Shamita Shetty in attendance. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bipasha BasuKaran Singh Groverbipasha basu picsBipasha Basu hot picsbipasha basu husbandbipasha basu pregnant
Next
Story

Vidya Balan recalls when a producer made her feel ugly, says 'I didn't look in mirror for 6 months'

Must Watch

PT43M18S

Taal Thok Ke Live: Stuck on hijab, 'wandering' from book?