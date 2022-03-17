Amid pregnancy rumours, Bipasha Basu again spotted in oversized dress with husband Karan Singh Grover at dinner date

NEW DELHI: Rumours of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover expecting their first child are flying fast and thick. While the actress recently opened up on the pregnancy rumours and shut down the reports, the buzz has refused to die down.

Model-actress Bipasha Basu was recently spotted at a plush restaurant enjoying dinner with her husband Karan Singh Grover and friends. Bipasha looked pretty in a pink oversized shirt dress, the duo posed for shutterbugs. Karan, on the other hand, donned a casual look.

Fans of the actress speculated that the star is in a family way and many dropped comments on pap Viral Bhayani's Instagram post as well.

Bipasha and Karan starred in 'Alone' in 2014 and fell in love reportedly. The couple dated for a brief time before getting married on April 30, 2016. Their marriage was a star-studded affair and saw the who's who of B-Town making their presence felt.

The wedding reception saw the likes of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Dino Morea, Bachchan Family, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and Shamita Shetty in attendance.

