Amid Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's hush-hush wedding rumour, actress's sister drops 'intimate footage of ceremony'

New Delhi: Several reports are abuzz with actor Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's impending wedding. However, the duo has not commented on it and made any public announcement regarding the dates as yet.

Amid strong rumours of the wedding, Patralekhaa's sister Parnalekha dropped a major hint and it has a Rakhi Sawant connection. Parna took to Instagram and shared a video of Rakhi in a gorilla costume from her Bigg Boss 15 outing.

Parna wrote: “Intimate footage of me from #patraj wedding."

So, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's wedding has a cutesy hashtag #Patraj. Can't miss it, right?

Several reports claim that the duo will tie the knot in Chandigarh this month.

Rajkummar and Patrlaekhaa have been together for many years and starred in filmmaker Hansal Mehta's CityLights which was released in 2014. In one of her earlier interviews to the Humans of Bombay, Patralekhaa revealed how she first saw Raj in Love Sex Aur Dhokha (LSD). She said, "I thought that the weird guy he played in the film was actually what he was like. My perception of him was already tarnished. He told me later, that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, 'I'm going to marry her'. It was so ironic."

Congratulations to the couple!