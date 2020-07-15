Amid rumours of rift in marriage, Rajeev Sen chats with wife Charu Asopa on video call

New Delhi: Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his actress wife Charu Asopa have been trending for quite some time now for rumours of a rift in their wedding life. It has also been learnt that they are living in different cities for now - he is in Delhi and she is in Mumbai. And, amid these rumours, Rajeev and Charu seemed to have reconciled their differences as he shared a picture if his video chat with his wife.

"Hi Charu, hi Rajeev. To all our fans who love us unconditionally," read Rajeev's caption for the post.

Take a look:

The couple featured in headlines earlier this week after the internet spotted that they have deleted pictures with each other on Instagram. Both of them had shared several pictures from their wedding festivities, honeymoon and family life on social media. However, the posts stand deleted now. Hence, rumours of their split started trending.

Meanwhile, Charu has also dropped Rajeev’s surname - Sen - from her name now.

Rajeev and Charu got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in Goa in June 2019.