New Delhi: Amid the on-going rumours of their split, the news of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together is doing rounds on social media. Both Rajeev and Charu took to their Instagram handles to share pictures from Ganpati celebrations at their home along with their daughter.

Sharing the pictures, Rajeev wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi” along with a namaste and a heart emoji. He also added the hashtags #senfamily and #ganeshchaturthi in his post.

Charu Asopa too shared the pictures of the family and wrote, “"Happy Ganesh Chaturthi”.

Both Charu and Rajeev were dressed up in traditional attires for the occasion and looked like a happy family as they posed for the pictures. In fact, the actress also shared a video from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on her YouTube channel in which husband Rajeev Sen can also be seen doing puja with her and daughter Zaina.

The couple got married in a civil ceremony in June 2019 after dating for around four months. The rumours of their split have been doing rounds since 2020 when the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, they briefly reunited after which Charu gave birth to their daughter Zaina.

Earlier, in a YouTube vlog last month, Charu had shared that she is continuing her relationship for the sake of daughter Zaina. "I know people have a lot of questions about me, have doubts about me. Many are thinking I am wrong but I want to say that I am taking this decision after thinking about it for a long time. Mein kisi jaldbaazi mein ya emotional hoke yeh decision nahi le rahi hun apne poore hosh o awaz mein yeh faisla le rahi hun (I am not taking the decision in a hurry or emotionally. I am taking it consciously). It is not for me, it is for Ziana,” she had said on her YouTube channel.