Amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, Gandii Baat actress Nataliya Kozhenova fears family's safety, says 'if anything happens...'

New Delhi: Nataliya Kozhenova, a Ukrainian actress who has worked in several Hindi films and series, recently opened up on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis and revealed that she is worried about her family who is currently residing in the war-torn country.

In her latest interview, she expressed that the situation in her country is dire, including the city where her family lives - Rivne City.

Speaking about the same, she told ETimes, "My entire family - including my mother, step-father, two brothers and two nephews (aged 19 and 29 years) - lives in Rivne City in Ukraine. No one knows what will happen next because the situation is very bad and unpredictable. People are in a quandary. Everyone is in a state of shock. There is a lot of panic among people. I spoke with my mother a couple of hours ago, who told me that the Russian troops are closing in on their city as well and they are being asked to evacuate homes and rush to bomb-blast shelters."

Nataliya was justifiably worried for her family and said, "I don’t know when I will reunite with them. If anything happens to my family, I will become an orphan. I don’t have anybody other than them."

For the unversed, Nataliya has starred in several films and even a popular web series.

In 2012, she played the lead and made her Bollywood debut in a film titled 'Anjunaa Beach' and then starred in 'Super Model' and 'Tere Jism Se Jaan Tak' in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

Apart from that, she has also featured in 'Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?' and 'Bole India Jai Bhim' and the ALTBalaji series 'Gandii Baat'.