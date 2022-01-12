Amid SHOCKING rumours of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora break-up, worried fans throng Twitter!

New Delhi: One of the power couples of Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's break-up rumours hit the internet after several reports claimed not all is well between the two.

These shocking rumours of a split left Arjun-Malla fans disappointed. While some trolled the couple, others posted the news as a heart-breaking moment.

Media Reports : #ArjunKapoor and #MalaikaArora have decided to end their relationship. Arbaaz Khan : pic.twitter.com/yIOiDDHxmJ — g (@rishu_1809) January 12, 2022

Trouble in paradise !!! reportedly Malaika and Arjun are breaking up after 4 years of dating.#malaikaarora #arjunkapoor #breakup pic.twitter.com/MnoF6Yk9Vb — Cinema Beast (@CinemaBeast) January 12, 2022

However, neither Arjun Kapoor nor Malaika Arora has commented on their alleged break-up status as yet.

These rumours surfaced after several publications claimed that Arjun recently visited cousin Rhea's house, skipping to meet his ladylove Malaika, who stays nearby. This added more fuel to the fire.

However, no such claim stands confirmed or verified by us as of now.

Recently, Malla and Arjun celebrated New Year's together and even went on a vacay to the Maldives.

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up - 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'.