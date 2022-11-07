NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Disha Patani never disappoints when it comes to taking social media by storm with her stylish appearances. The actress, who is blessed with a lean body, knows how to make heads turn everytime she steps out. She is quite comfortable in her own skin and makes it looks effortless when she poses for the cameras. She is one among the actresses who is not afraid to experiment. She often has the spotlight on her as she keeps herself stylish and relevant with her sense of fashion.

On Sunday evening, Disha was spotted exiting a plush restaurant in Mumbai and was accompanied by a mystery guy. The two were seen coming out of the restaurant together and leaving in the same car. The actress was a sight to behold in a lacy maroon crop top and blue denim which she teamed with white sneaker. She had her hair loose and was seen without makeup.

Take a look at her video below:

Fans of the actress could not control their excitement seeing the video and started posting their sweet comments for her. Some of them started wondering if Disha has found a new man in her life.

Earlier in August, it was reported that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, who were rumoured to be dating each other for several years, have parted their ways. Although the duo never really made their relationship status public, the prying eyes often caught them either holidaying together or attending a party hand-in-hand. Neither Disha nor Tiger have commented on the break-up rumours as yet.

Meanwhile on the work front, Disha Patani was seen opposite John Abraham in Mohit Suri's crime-thriller 'Ek Villain 2'. She has ignited the excitement among the audience with the announcement of her lead in Suriya 42 upcoming film. The actress will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Yodha' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.