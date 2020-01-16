हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amit Sadh

Amit Sadh confirms breaking up with girlfriend Annabel DaSilva



Amit Sadh confirms breaking up with girlfriend Annabel DaSilva

Mumbai: Actor Amit Sadh has confirmed his break up with fitness model and girlfriend Annabel DaSilva.

According to bollywoodlife.com: The two met at a gym when the actor working on an assignment while DaSilva was prepping for a bodybuilding competition.

Just after their New Year's vacation, rumours started doing the rounds that Amit himself has confirmed that the two are no longer together.

According to bollywoodlife.com, the 36-year-old actor confirmed the break up to Mumbai Mirror: "It's absolutely true. I am absolutely single and ready to be taken."

Rumours about his break up had first hit the grapevine in August 2019.

Amit will next be seen in "Shakuntala Devi" starring Vidya Balan. It is based on the life of the late maths genius Shakuntala Devi.

