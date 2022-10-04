NewsLifestylePeople
AMIT SADH

Amit Sadh finds his inspiration in THIS Hollywood star

On the work front, the actor recently completed shooting for ‘Breathe’ S3 and is looking forward to the release of ‘Ghuspaith – Beyond Borders’.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 05:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Amit Sadh is currently on vacation in the USA
  • He met Hollywood star Jeremy Samuel Piven
  • The actor will be next seen in the web series 'Breathe 3'

New Delhi: Amit Sadh, who is currently on vacation in the USA, had the chance to meet Jeremy Samuel Piven, a Hollywood star whose performance in the film "Entourage" had served as inspiration for him at the beginning of his career.

In his upcoming short film, "Ghuspaith - Beyond Borders," Amit, who will be playing the intriguing and difficult character of a photojournalist, posted a photo of himself with the Golden Globe Award winner as well as a reflection on the encounter. 

While sharing the post the actor wrote, “Jeremy Piven's portrayal of Ari Gold (Entourage) is one of the first few performances that inspired me when I started my acting career. It continues even today after meeting him, I find him bold, and he has the fortitude and courage to push through life’s ordeals. He has greatly influenced me so much that it helped me to understand that there is a great message under the mess we come across in our life."

He continued further  and wrote, "Thank you brother for opening up to me. I cherish the stories of your life, which you shared with me. I look forward to your next film and can't wait to see you tap dancing. This friendship shall continue. @borncarioca Thank you for making this happen - and for the shadow that lurks on this image, says it all”.

Here is the post shared by the actor:

