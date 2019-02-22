Amit Trivedi feels it's all about right mentor, platform

Mumbai: National Award-winning composer Amit Trivedi says it is very important to have the right platform and mentor for an upcoming artiste.

"An upcoming artiste can face a number of challenges and, having been on this journey myself, I can fully attest to how impactful the right platform and the right mentors can be for an artiste at the onset of his or her music career," Trivedi said in a statement.

"When I was approached to be a part of Bacardi House Party Sessions and outlined their ambition to give back to the artiste community, it instinctively moved me to work with them on this initiative. I believe this platform gives up-and-coming artistes a chance to showcase the depth of talent that India's indie music scene has. My message to every artiste out there is to 'Do what moves you' and keep chasing your dream," he added.

Trivedi, along with Benny Dayal and Mohini Dey, will be mentoring winning artistes of the second edition of Bacardi House Party Sessions (BHPS). The winners are Ape Echoes, Zenith & Charan and Pull.

The tentative release dates of the music videos after getting mentored are - Ape Echoes (mentored by Dey) on February 21, Zenith & Charan (mentored by Dayal) on March 1 and Pull (mentored by Trivedi) on March 5. The artistes will go on to perform at Bacardi NH7 Weekender 2019.